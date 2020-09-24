Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 24
24 September 2020
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc
(the "Company")
Director Declaration
Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company acknowledges that Ms Charlotta Ginman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Boku Inc, with immediate effect.
- END -
Contact information:
Mark Pope - 0203 008 4913
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de