Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Director Declaration

24 September 2020

PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST plc

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14, the Company acknowledges that Ms Charlotta Ginman, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Boku Inc, with immediate effect.

