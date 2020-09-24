Elliot Yuan-Tai Lee - Reaching a Global Market in Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Yuan-Tai Lee capitalized on his background in other cultures and his inquisitive mind to build an international real estate consultancy business. Being raised in Taiwan, Los Angeles, Shanghai and Miami, provided a multi-cultural background for Elliot to start his company. Together with his co-founder Lina Barcelo, the Lina & Elliot Group brings over 40 years of real estate experience to the South Florida market.

Combined, they have visited over 90 countries and immersed themselves in various cultures which allows them the ability to do business with international buyers and sellers. Their ability to provide service to clients in English, Mandarin, Spanish, and Italian has established them with global reach and earned them over $1 Billion in real estate sales. The team has consistently achieved the prestigious chairman's level top producers at The Keyes Company.

Owning a successful real estate business means encountering similar obstacles that all entrepreneurs face at some point. The critical key for success when starting a business is mindset. For Elliot Yuan-Tai Lee, obtaining that mindset means waking up every morning at 6am to go to the gym and get in the zone to prep his mentality for the upcoming day. Part of the prep is Elliot pushing through his fear to make that call, send that email or follow up because he often finds that is the best time to take action, and the results are worth the effort. Elliot overcame his biggest personal obstacle of his spine surgery, a surgery which lasted over six hours with a recovery time of a year and a half. This ultimately allowed him to recognize the paradigm shifts in his mind and propel him to his current success. It drove him to start his business because there is no cap to how much he can accomplish and he has the ability to be creative with different opportunities through various transactions.

As an entrepreneur, Elliot knows one of the biggest challenges when starting a business is to have the vision to be persistent yet patient. He would tell someone starting their own enterprise, "Embrace technology, remain consistent, be patient, and don't ever forget why you got into it in the first place." The advantage of starting your own business is the limitless potential; there is no cap to how much can be accomplished with the right mindset and motivation. Elliot continuously perfects his crafts by finding creative solutions to client's needs. He differentiates himself from the competition by providing a global assessment of the product. This opens up the conversations by providing comparisons from the growth of cities around the world and using this as a way to guide investments with international clients. He and his team rely on analytics, advanced targeted marketing technology and cultural nuances to build strong relationships with their clients.

Success means something different to everyone. For Elliot Yuan-Tai Lee, true success should be measured by how happy you are. As he matures, his main motivational shift is to provide a good life for his family. He strives to continuously learn and create values for his clients. Although the team has already achieved tremendous success, they are continuing to grow and learn from each other. The next projects include real estate acquisitions, development, and introducing a unique luxury customer service strategy to clients around the world. To find out more about the properties available, click here.

Contact:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Elliot Yuan-Tai Lee

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607727/Elliot-Yuan-Tai-Lee--Reaching-a-Global-Market-in-Real-Estate