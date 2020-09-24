Casino Marketing & Technology Conference Takes Aim at the New Normal

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / The 17th annual Casino Marketing & Technology Conference, a virtual event to be held November 9-11, will offer a unique and comprehensive learning opportunity for casino marketers who face challenges that are wide-ranging and unprecedented in the time of COVID19,.





"From reduced gaming capacity to the elimination of key non-gaming amenities against a backdrop of consumer fear and uncertainty, the 'new normal' for casinos has fundamentally changed the game for marketers," said Charles Anderer, Executive Editor, Casino Journal, producers of the event. "Casino Marketing & Technology Conference and its pre-event workshop, Raving Consulting's Loyalty and Player Development Conference, has tailored every session topic to the unique circumstances of this moment, offering marketers an opportunity to apply what's working, and avoid what's not, in their daily jobs."

The learning starts before the event goes live, with Raving's pre-recorded Loyalty & Player Development Conference boot camp sessions that will be available starting November 2. Raving will review key terms and strategies for a progressive loyalty club, and discuss strategies for casinos relying on fewer or less experienced team members, more kiosks and changing protocols due to COVID restrictions.

Other COVID19-related topics to be explored include:

Comps: In "You Want What? Practical Reinvestment and Comp Strategies for Hosts," focuses on the issue of comp strategies in a time of no concerts, large VIP gatherings, and limited amenities and hosts are asked to do more with less. How do you know how much to give, what to give and resist turning on the "free play faucet"?

Reward programs: Attendees will learn the math behind setting a point structure and the pitfalls to avoid, including overinvestment in loyalty club tiers. In light of COVID, it is critical that rewards and offers are based on a solid, core math base.

Player Acquisition: As there has been some shift of demographic for the short-term, how do you determine if a new player is worth your time? How do you make up for players that are just not coming back?

Touchless Technologies: People don't want to stand in line, they want more independent interactions that they don't have to physically interact with employees. Clubs may be operating with less staff. How do we streamline interactions with guests and employees to limit direct contact?

COVID19 will remain center stage at Casino Marketing & Technology Conference. Topics will include:

Customer Service: The importance of front-line team members remains paramount, but they can't be counted on alone to resolve conflicts arising between those who embrace safety measures and those who question them. Casinos are in an all-hands-on-deck environment where top management, gaming operations and surveillance must all play a role.

Database management: Relational databases are a marketer's most powerful tool, but the disruptions associated with COVID19 have not made the task any easier. Hear from speakers who have been in the trenches and will discuss five key barriers to successful casino marketing database management and how to surmount them.

Promotions: Marketing in a pandemic means promoting to customers in ways that appeal to their gaming needs and don't reduce their comfort level on-site. Free play still wins, car promotions and large crowds will not be of interest in the short term. Point multipliers are touchless so they can be a good motivator for high-value players. These are among the early takeaways on casino promotions post-reopening, but how are they evolving?

Staffing: Hear from your peers how they are working with their teams to stay productive and engaged while dealing with everyday issues such as training, scheduling, working-from-home, and staying in touch (or not) while on vacation. You'll also hear job satisfaction data on their casino employee priorities, such as career advancement, and work/life balance issues.

Casino Marketing & Technology Conference attendees will be offered a digital platform that allows them to view sessions live and on-demand, network, online chat with other attendees, schedule meetings, download important content and more.

Full virtual event details and registration information are available at www.casinomarketingconf.com Sponsorships and exhibit booths are available by contacting Sean Bogle at (248) 786-1719; bogles@bnpmedia.com

