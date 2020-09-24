The global marine engines market is expected to grow by USD 974.45 million as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slow down compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 1%.

The marine engines market is driven by the increase in maritime trade and fleet size. In addition, the growth in demand for naval vessels is anticipated to boost the growth of the marine engines market.

Rapid industrialization and the liberalization of economies has significantly increased the trade volume between countries globally. In addition, the growing population in developing countries in Asia has increased the demand for goods and raw materials. This has increased the need for large ships and containers to cater to the growing demand. However, the growth in seaborne trade is leading to an increase in carbon emissions. Also, the growing stringency of emission regulations is increasing the adoption of gas turbine engines in marine vessels to reduce carbon emissions. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global marine engines market.

Major Five Marine Engines Companies:

AB Volvo

AB Volvo operates its business through segments such as Industrial Operations and Financial Services. The company offers marine engines such as Volvo Penta IPS, Aquamatic Sterndrive, and Diesel Inboard.

BAE Systems Plc

BAE Systems Plc operates its business through segments such as Electronic Systems, Cyber Intelligence, Platforms Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The company offers various types of marine engines including marine propulsion and auxiliary systems.

Beta Marine Ltd.

Beta Marine Ltd. operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers various types of marine engines and generating sets.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. operates its business through segments such as Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy Transportation, and Financial Products Segment. The company offers commercial marine engines and high-performance marine and maneuvering solutions.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. operates its business through segments such as Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers a complete line of variable speed solutions designed specifically for the challenges of commercial, government, and recreational marine applications.

Marine Engines Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Outboard engines

Inboard engines

Marine Engines Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

