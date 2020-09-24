VIP-Media: Norvin Nazari Is The Founder And CEO Of The Modi Auto Group Dealership, Which Is Changing The Automotive Industry In The United States

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / The automotive industry has been an important source of work for many years in world economies. Norvin Nazari is the founder and CEO of the Modi Auto Group dealership, which is changing the automotive industry in the United States.

The U.S.' automotive industry is one of the biggest ones since all of us sooner or later have the need to acquire a vehicle, either to move to our workplace, school, university, or to use it for long trips. However, sometimes the act of buying a car at dealerships becomes something tortuous, especially now with COVID-19. But Modi Auto Group is changing this.

Norvin was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, in a Persian-Armenian home. From a young age, Norvin was involved in the automotive industry simply by accompanying his father as he changed cars every now and then.

"I personally saw him buy and sell more than 50 cars in my life. Although he was in the dental industry, he always liked to switch cars. As I watched him drive it, I learned to build close relationships with the executives at the dealerships and incorporated him into my current business." Norvin shares.

Soon after, Norvin started working in his family's business, which allowed him to grow up seeing the success that was gradually achieved, and the steps that needed to be taken to achieve it.

"At the age of 14, I started working in my relatives' business. I grew up watching many of my family members run successful businesses in different industries." Norvin recounts.

Norvin has always been passionate about cars, and at age 18, he got a job selling cars at an Audi dealership. Through this, he was able to learn about the automotive industry and about the different ways to help people get the car they want.

Following his dream and passion for automobiles, Norvin finally opened the Modi Auto Group dealership in 2014. He did this without any financial support.

"I started very small in a 500+ square foot office in Tujunga, CA. The first car I sold was a 2014 Lexus GS350, the third day after we officially opened." Norvin remembers.

The purchase of a vehicle is the most important in a person's life after the acquisition of a home, and Norvin knows this well. This is why he refused to work in a dealership where he was pushed and told every day to sell and scam innocent buyers.

Instead, Norvin's business is focused on customer service. At Modi Auto Group, the person who wants to purchase a vehicle can do it in many ways and with several options. For starters, they can purchase either from home or work.

"I wanted to create a service where people could buy a car at ease from home, school, or work without having to spend long hours weekend after weekend trying to find the right car being harassed by sticky car salesmen," Norvin explains.

Modi Auto Group is by far one of the best vehicle dealerships nationwide. It is located in the heart of Los Angeles, California, and is made up of a team of professionals attentive to clients' needs and desires when buying a new car, such as understanding each brand and model and finding the right color and package that the customer requires.

The dealership holds close connection to Norvin, not just because the industry is one he has felt a part of since he was young, but also because the name has a special meaning.

"Modi is my grandfather's name. I take pride in making sure that every customer has the most enjoyable car buying experience. The goal is to make sure my grandfather sees his name on license plates and frames in every state where he goes." Norvin says.

With more than five years of growth, Modi Auto Group continues to show the automotive industry how it's done. For Norvin, it was crucial to be able to combine his passion with his desire for success, which for him, means being in a position to help others.

"My advice for those looking to start their own business is to start with a blueprint. Figure out what type of service or product you want to sell, and think of a business name that matches, and you can take pride in. The key is to stay focused and consistent, success doesn't come overnight. Don't be afraid to take the first step, most people fail because they never try." Norvin states.

Find out more about Norvin and Modi Auto Group here.

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

646-736-2071

phendersonnews@gmail.com

About VIP Media Group:

VIP Media Group is a hybrid PR agency. Their diverse client base includes top-class entrepreneurs, public figures, influencers, and celebrities.

SOURCE: VIP Media Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607750/Norvin-Nazari-Is-The-Founder-And-CEO-Of-The-Modi-Auto-Group-Dealership-Which-Is-Changing-The-Automotive-Industry-In-The-United-States