TechnipFMC plc (the "Company") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 24 September 2020, it filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission its Current Report on Form 8-K ("Form 8-K") announcing that on 22 September 2020, Dianne B. Ralston notified the Company of her intention to resign from her position as Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective October 1, 2020, to pursue an opportunity outside the Company.

The Company has initiated a search for Ms. Ralston's successor, and in the interim, the Company's executive officers will assume her responsibilities.

A copy of the Current Report on Form 8-K can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

