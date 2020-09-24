Technavio has been monitoring the governance risk and compliance platform market and it is poised to grow by 28.75 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Mitratech Holdings Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NAVEX Global Inc., Newport Consulting Group LLC, Oracle Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Quick and easy deployment of GRC policies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing data security concerns might hamper market growth.
Quick and easy deployment of GRC policies has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing data security concerns might hamper market growth.
Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- On-premise
- Cloud-based
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The governance risk and compliance platform market report covers the following areas:
- Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Size
- Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Trends
- Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies the emergence of social media governance as one of the prime reasons driving the governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
Governance Risk and Compliance Platform Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist governance risk and compliance platform market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the governance risk and compliance platform market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the governance risk and compliance platform market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of governance risk and compliance platform market, vendors
