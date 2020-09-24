klizo Solutions Pvt Ltd: Introducing OfReg Speed Test Tool!

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / We are excited to announce the release of the OfReg Speed Test built in partnership with Klizo Solutions.

The Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) is charged with consumer protection and works with provider's to ensure consumer expectations are being met.

One expectation of significant importance to consumers is that of the perceived discrepancy between service offered and actually being delivered by Internet Service Providers (ISP).

The objective is for OfReg to provide a third-party tool that can be relied upon by both the end-user and ISPs to establish a service-baseline to confirm consumers are receiving the agreed bandwidth, latency and QoS being paid for.

Consumers enjoy and require reliable internet connections in both their personal and professional lives. With this tool, we can make sure that consumers are getting the proper internet speeds they are subscribed to and paying for.

Joey Ricard, Owner of Klizo Solutions, a large mobile app and web development company, built the OfReg Speed Test system and says: "We all require good internet speeds to properly function and perform in our jobs. Never has this been more apparent than during the COVID-19 pandemic, with so many people transitioning to remote work."

Sometimes internet issues exist that can not be directly attributed to a service provider; power outages, global bottlenecks, consumer hardware, etc. However, inconsistent internet speeds can be the result of (example) Bandwidth throttling - the intentional slowing or speeding of an internet service by an Internet service provider to regulate network traffic and minimize bandwidth congestion. We believe that with the Speed Test Tool, we will be able to identify and be alerted to these intentional actions that lead to degraded internet service.

The Speed Test Tool will provide metrics on upload and download speed as well as ping, and jitter results. An advanced report referred to as a "traceroute" measures transit delays of packets across an Internet Protocol network. The results are conveyed visually, showing the route taken by data packages, from a consumer device to the NAP of the Americas server (that hosts the Speed Test Tool). Corresponding test reports are analysed by OfReg.

We understand how crucial a reliable internet connection is to our everyday lives. Especially, during the new digital economy, when most organizations, businesses, and even Governments are forced to work remotely. Having a more complete view of our network, from the end-user perspective will allow us to dig deeper into problems reported by consumers and take proactive measures to resolve them.

Test out the speedtest today: https://ofregspeedtest.ky

Find out more about Klizo Solutions here: https://klizos.com/about-us/

