Monarch Gold Corp.: Monarch Gold Reports Its Fourth Quarter Results for Fiscal 2020

(In dollars, except per share data) Three months ended June 30 Fiscal Years ended June 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues - 7,349,262 6,680,690 31,652,869 Gross margin - 1,940,340 4,127,325 4,350,348 Gain on disposal of non-financial assets 8,635,771 350,000 11,398,621 1,714,832 Net earnings 8,474,270 926,602 9,532,934 485,905 Earnings per share, basic and diluted 0.032 0.005 0.036 0.001

(In dollars) June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents 11,274,470 6,381,307 Investments 14,939,261 2,326,036 Total assets 92,987,397 72,577,395

"Fiscal 2020 was a milestone year for Monarch, as we made progress on our Wasamac, McKenzie Break and Beaufor projects, sold our Fayolle, Monique, Simkar, Regcourt and Louvem non-core projects and strengthened our Board of Directors," said Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and Chief Executive Officer of Monarch. "Our strategy of acquiring gold properties that we consider undervalued has paid off for Monarch. With the recovery of the gold market, our assets have substantially increased in value, allowing us to sell certain non-core assets at a good profit margin and to access financing on more attractive terms, so that we now have over $35 million in cash and cash equivalents, including investments."

"Given our strong financial position, we can now focus on the development of our flagship Wasamac project, which is at the stage of pre-production permitting, an 18 to 24-month process that we initiated on November 2, 2019. Meanwhile, we are working to enhance Wasamac's value by assessing the option of using an existing mill for production, such as Glencore's Kidd concentrator, which could significantly reduce our project construction cost. We also recently initiated a study to assess the silver content of the Wasamac deposit, which was not part of the 2018 feasibility study. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing the project's economics and making it even more attractive to potential partners."

"We are currently very active on our Beaufor and McKenzie Break projects, where we are carrying out major drilling programs. We also announced the start of an internal assessment of Camflo, Barrick Gold's old mine, which we believe has strong exploration potential. In addition, Croinor Gold is once again attracting interest from potential partners, and our two mills are poised to restart once demand for custom milling services picks up. In short, thanks to these initiatives and the favourable gold market, we believe that we are looking at an eventful year ahead, with plenty of news to come," concluded Mr. Lacoste.

Monarch Gold Corporation (TSX: MQR) is an emerging gold mining company focused on becoming a 100,000 to 200,000 ounce per year gold producer through its large portfolio of high-quality projects in the Abitibi mining camp in Quebec, Canada. The Corporation currently owns over 315 km² of gold properties (see map), including the Wasamac deposit (measured and indicated resource of 2.6 million ounces of gold, which includes proven and probable reserves of 1.8 million ounces of gold), the Beaufor, Croinor Gold (see video), and McKenzie Break advanced projects, the Camflo and Swanson exploration projects, and the Camflo and Beacon mills. It also offers custom milling services out of its 1,600 tonne-per-day Camflo mill.

