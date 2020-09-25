Reindeer Auto Relocation: Auto Relocation Industry Leader Reindeer Auto Welcomes Andy Hadley

Reindeer Auto hires Hadley as Sales Director

ZIONSVILLE, IN / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2020 / Industry leader Reindeer Auto announces a recent addition to their sales team. Andy Hadley is Reindeer's new Sales Director. Hadley comes to Reindeer Auto with over 25 years of experience in the international / domestic freight forwarding industry.

Reindeer Auto Relocation provides reliable domestic and international vehicle relocation services. Since 1997, the company offers the highest quality of shipping services to corporate relocation specialists, exporters, and individuals. Their extensive network of highly reputable, licensed, bonded, and insured carriers allow them to meet customers' needs promptly regardless of the place of origin or final destination.

Alan Waugh, President of Reindeer Auto, expressed confidence that Hadley is ready to handle the job, saying, "The hiring of Andy corresponds with Reindeer's business growth strategy. Andy is determined and devoted to his work and brings with him his excellent customer service record. We are excited to have his knowledge and leadership to help take Reindeer to the next level."

In line with Reindeer Auto's growth plans, Andy Hadley will be instrumental in hitting/exceeding annual sales goals. Hadley comes to Reindeer Auto with 15 years of experience as a Senior Executive Manager, a self-starter with strong leadership abilities domestically and internationally. He communicates successfully with different nationalities and cultures to meet set goals. He is proficient in cost-benefit analysis, P & L analytics, and KPI identification.

Hadley has a proven track record in building profitability, tonnage, and shipment count in a challenging global environment.

Among the new responsibilities Andy Hadley can expect, are directing all corporate and local sales in the United States to ensure all sales processes' smooth running. Also, Hadley will oversee maintaining and expanding business relationships with existing customers and obtaining new business from new clients. He will assist in Reindeer's digital marketing approach to the Personal Moves division.

Reindeer Auto has corporate offices in Zionsville, Indiana. They have office hours 6 days a week but have a 24/7 emergency line with on call staff. Customers and current employees are being invited to send their congratulations and welcome to the new Sales Director by visiting the website, reindeerauto.com.

