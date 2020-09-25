Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 Ticker-Symbol: - 
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.09.2020 | 05:04
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution. Guests from SAP, Intel, and SUSE have attended the launch event and delivered speeches on their innovative journey with Huawei throughout the years, as well as future expectations of joint projects.

Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation

The Huawei FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA solution, consisting of the x86-based proprietary FusionServer Pro series and the SAP HANA in-memory database, features high performance, high reliability and smooth expansion, empowering enterprises to scoop data values in time for more business opportunities. The next-generation FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 houses four 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, with 48 DDR4 DIMMs, 11 PCIe 3.0 slots, and up to twenty-five 2.5-inch drives for local storage, and runs on the Intel Optane persistent memory (PMem) 200 series to provide superior computing power, larger memory capacity, and more flexible configuration.

The Huawei FusionServer Pro 2488H V6 server, which has been SAP HANA tailored data center integration (TDI) technically validated and SAP HANA Appliance and SUSE YES certified in July and August 2020, is a new member to the Huawei FusionServer Pro family with SAP HANA solutions. Initiating the cooperation with SAP since 2012, Huawei has accumulated ample experiences with SAP HANA solutions. The Huawei SAP HANA solutions are currently applied in more than 25 industries, including manufacturing, energy, retail, finance, transportation, and education.

With the popularization of technologies such as 5G, AI, and IoT, mounting demands for data processing are only to be expected. Huawei will continue to cooperate with its partners, such as Intel, SAP, and SUSE, and launch innovative and competitive products and solutions with higher performance and quality, leading the global digital wave and facilitating enterprise digital transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1280694/image_5003652_29445765.jpg

HUAWEI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.