Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung! Handeln, bevor das Gaspedal durchdrückt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: HAG000 ISIN: DE000HAG0005 Ticker-Symbol: 5UH 
Lang & Schwarz
25.09.20
07:35 Uhr
13,500 Euro
-13,500
-100,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
HENSOLDT AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HENSOLDT AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30013,70007:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENTLEY SYSTEMS
BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENTLEY SYSTEMS INC26,590-2,51 %
HENSOLDT AG13,500-100,00 %
READLY INTERNATIONAL AB5,430-2,34 %
TWC ENTERPRISES LIMITED6,8500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.