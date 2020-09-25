CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 28.09.2020;Das Instrument SIE DE0007236101 SIEMENS AG NA O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 25.09.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.09.2020

The instrument SIE DE0007236101 SIEMENS AG NA O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 25.09.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 28.09.2020

