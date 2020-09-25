AIM and Media Release

25 September 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED

2020 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 20 November 2020 (2020 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:

at Kimberley Room, Katitjin Centre, Australian Institute of Management WA, 76 Birkdale Street, Floreat, Western Australia ; and

; and online via the Lumi software platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com.

At the 2020 AGM, items of business will include the re-election of non-executive director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, and the election of Ms Janine Herzig as a non-executive director. The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2020 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 2 October 2020, being the date that is 35 trading days before the date of the 2020 AGM.

Further information relating to the 2020 AGM will be set out in the Notice of 2020 AGM to be made available on the Company's website (www.baseresources.com.au ) by 21 October 2020.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor Relations UK Media Relations Base Resources Tavistock Communications Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426 Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763 Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150 Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

