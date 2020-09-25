Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
12 Wochen am Stück ausverkauft, Insiderkäufe, Boommarkt und Millionen für das Start-up
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q7M2 ISIN: AU000000BSE5 Ticker-Symbol: B4Z 
Frankfurt
25.09.20
08:10 Uhr
0,136 Euro
+0,000
+0,15 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1400,16909:01
PR Newswire
25.09.2020 | 08:04
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2020 Annual General Meeting details

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2020 Annual General Meeting details

PR Newswire

London, September 25

AIM and Media Release

25 September 2020

BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2020 Annual General Meeting details

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 20 November 2020 (2020 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:

  • at Kimberley Room, Katitjin Centre, Australian Institute of Management WA, 76 Birkdale Street, Floreat, Western Australia; and
  • online via the Lumi software platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com.

At the 2020 AGM, items of business will include the re-election of non-executive director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, and the election of Ms Janine Herzig as a non-executive director. The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2020 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 2 October 2020, being the date that is 35 trading days before the date of the 2020 AGM.

Further information relating to the 2020 AGM will be set out in the Notice of 2020 AGM to be made available on the Company's website (www.baseresources.com.au) by 21 October 2020.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

James Fuller, Manager Communications and Investor RelationsUK Media Relations
Base ResourcesTavistock Communications
Tel: +61 (8) 9413 7426Jos Simson and Barnaby Hayward
Mobile: +61 (0) 488 093 763Tel: +44 (0) 207 920 3150
Email: jfuller@baseresources.com.au

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 1, 50 Kings Park Road
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email: info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 (0)8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 (0)8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISOR
RFC Ambrian Limited
Stephen Allen
Phone: +61 (0)8 9480 2500

BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800

BASE RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.