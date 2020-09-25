BASE RESOURCES LIMITED - 2020 Annual General Meeting details
London, September 25
25 September 2020
BASE RESOURCES LIMITED
2020 Annual General Meeting details
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) (Base Resources or the Company) advises that the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting will be held at 1.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 20 November 2020 (2020 AGM) as a hybrid meeting:
- at Kimberley Room, Katitjin Centre, Australian Institute of Management WA, 76 Birkdale Street, Floreat, Western Australia; and
- online via the Lumi software platform accessible at https://web.lumiagm.com.
At the 2020 AGM, items of business will include the re-election of non-executive director, Mr Michael Stirzaker, and the election of Ms Janine Herzig as a non-executive director. The closing date for receipt of nominations to be considered for election as a director at the 2020 AGM is 5.00 pm (Perth time) on Friday, 2 October 2020, being the date that is 35 trading days before the date of the 2020 AGM.
Further information relating to the 2020 AGM will be set out in the Notice of 2020 AGM to be made available on the Company's website (www.baseresources.com.au) by 21 October 2020.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au
