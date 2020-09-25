The Tunisian government hopes to build six solar plants in its latest procurement round, with capacities of 10 MW each, in addition to 10 smaller solar arrays, each up to 1 MW in size.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has kicked off a fourth tender to develop and build several solar power plants up to 10 MW in size. Through this tender - Tunisia's third such procurement exercise - the government aims to build six solar power plants with installed power capacities of 10 MW each and 1o smaller solar arrays of 1 MW in size. The deadline to submit project proposals is Feb. ...

