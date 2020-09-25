Agillic A/S: Dansk Kabel TV signs with Agillic and boosts customer communication

Press release, Copenhagen, 25 September 2020

Agillic, a leading Nordic omnichannel marketing software company, signs a contract with Danish telecom and broadband network supplier Dansk Kabel TV. With Agillic's capability to integrate into a complex system landscape, the company can now leverage data from disparate sources and move from one-size-fits-all to data-driven and personalised communication across channels.

Broadband network and telecom provider Dansk Kabel TV is a multifaceted company targeting B2B and B2C companies as well as housing and antenna associations and their committees. Among other things, the portfolio encompasses consultancy, TV packages and broadband network solutions.

Says Maja Aagaard, Head of Marketing and Communication, Dansk Kabel TV:

"Dansk Kabel TV is in the process of transforming its marketing communication. Recently, we launched a new website and a new CRM system - and with Agillic, we have a flexible platform, that can integrate into our present architecture as well as our future ecosystem." She continues:

"Agillic's capability to integrate was an important aspect for us. Our business is complex and has a vast system landscape with a fair amount of legacy systems. We will be using Agillic to tie it all together to deliver competitive customer experiences."

According to a recent report , integration capability is a primary criterion for companies looking to add new software, a trend that Agillic welcomes. Integrations with software such as Microsoft CRM, BI, and eCommerce systems ensure that data is synchronised between the systems and those other systems can trigger an activity in the Agillic platform. So, while integrations are a technical matter, the value of integrations is directly linked to the ability to use data to drive business results.

Says Emre Gürsoy, CEO of Agillic:

"Our clients are looking for a platform that integrates easily into their martech stack and the organisation's ecosystem. We are pleased that Dansk Kabel TV has chosen us based on such an important criterion. They are on an ambitious journey, and we look forward to supporting them in their marketing strategy to attract and retain customers beyond the point-of-sale through relevant and personalised customer experiences."

Subscription businesses benefit from personalised communication

With Dansk Kabel TV, Agillic continues to grow its client base of subscription businesses across industries such as the retail, finance, travel & hospitality and NGO & charity sectors. Agillic's reference cases show that relevant and personalised communication across channels, which provides a holistic and engaging customer experience, is effective to retain customers and boost customer lifetime value.

For further information, please contact

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 3078 4200

emre.gursoy@agillic.com





About Dansk Kabel TV

Dansk Kabel TV is part of the TDC Group and provides broadband, telecom and TV packages to housing associations, businesses and private consumers. It is Denmark's largest installation contractor for condominium association networks, and the company provides market-leading solutions, such as the innovative HyperConnect which integrated a series of appliances into a single network, offering efficiency and economies of scale. www.danskkabeltv.dk



About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Nordic software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers.

Besides the company headquarter in Copenhagen, Agillic has sales offices in London



Agillic A/S Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC

Gammel Mønt 2 - 1171 Copenhagen K - Denmark





Attachment