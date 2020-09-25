Elliptic Labs announced today that it has licensed its AI software to a large device manufacturer. This non-exclusive licensing agreement has a minimum guaranteed value of $3 million.

About Us

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway's Oslo University, it is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company's patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 100 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs' technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200924005951/en/

Contacts:

Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com