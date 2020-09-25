Fortem Technologies Announces Webinar with INTERPOL: Safely Defeating Urban Drone Threats

Speakers will discuss the challenges and solutions for C-UAS in urban environments on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time, a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, will be holding a free webinar on the topic of the challenges for counter UAS and drone defense for audiences across Western Europe, The UK, and Turkey. Fortem's VP of Solutions, Gary Watson, and guest, Christopher Church, Digital Forensics Specialist for INTERPOL, will discuss current counter UAS strategies and solutions for urban environments. Watson will also share how the Fortem SkyDome System works to protect infrastructure and public safety, where other systems fail.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Central European Summer Time (CEST).

"19 years ago on September 11th, the U.S. experienced a terrorist attack on the Twin Towers that changed New York City forever," said Gary Watson. "Fortem wants to ensure that the world is equipped with security systems that prevent something like this from happening again. In conversation with Christopher Church of INTERPOL, we will discuss the evolving landscape of drone threats, and will offer insights on addressing these challenges in a way that is safe and legal."

Key points covered include:

What's not working for C-UAS and current regulations

How to detect all drones, including dark drones

How to counter intruding dangerous drones legally and safely

How the Fortem SkyDone System can succeed in complex, urban environments

The webinar will be presented in English and will be available on-demand afterward with the slide presentation for all registrants.

Please visit this link to register: https://fortemtech.zoom.us/webinar/register/2216003791066/WN_aTJeRMkLQUm0zGGY_lRxLA

About the Fortem SkyDome System

The SkyDome System detects, monitors, assesses, and mitigates drone threats. A proven solution, this system monitors and protects airspace day or night and in adverse weather conditions. Many counter unmanned aircraft system (C-UAS) deployments fail due to multiple vendors with multiple components that lack a deep integration. Fortem owns the technology required to build the foundation of an integrated counter drone system. The SkyDome System can be configured in many ways and scales to protect any zone, corridor, building, event, border, customer infrastructure or even an entire metro region. Flexible and portable, this system can be deployed as a permanent installation or as part of a mobile solution. Integral to this system are three high-performance core products: TrueView radar, SkyDome Manager software, and DroneHunter.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world's corridors, venues, infrastructures, borders, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world's airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

