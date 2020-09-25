Stillcanna Inc.: Sativa Group PLC Joins the ACI Toxicology Study to Further its Commitment to Novel Food Compliance

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Stillcanna Inc. (CSE:STIL) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that as part of the Sativa Group PLC's ("Sativa") ongoing commitment to continually deliver the highest level of regulatory compliance and substantiate 'CBD you can trust', Sativa has become a member of the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (the "ACI") Novel Food consortium and it's landmark toxicology study, which will augment the submission of its own Novel Food application dossier.

The toxicology study will provide safety data that is required for Novel Food dossiers validated by the FSA, and for products to remain available on the market after March 31, 2021.

Sativa and the Company's team of scientists and quality/compliance professionals in the United Kingdom and Poland have worked with the ACI to ensure its CBD products meet their rigorous quality management criteria.

As part of this regulatory process, the raw CBD ingredients and final products are tested by a leading third-party laboratory, and cultivation, extraction and manufacturing processes and standards are scrutinised, to ensure that Sativa is meeting safety and regulatory standards from seed through to shelf.

The Company is submitting its own novel food application for its portfolio of products and brands, and on behalf of White Label customers.

Henry Lees-Buckley, Chief Executive Office of Sativa, said: "At Sativa, producing the highest quality and compliant products is our number one objective! We welcome the FSA Novel Foods accreditation process and are very pleased to be associated with the ACI in our compliance efforts".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, the submission of the Novel Foods Application, the membership in the ACI toxicology study, the availability of products beyond March 2021 and the timing of such products, the testing of certain products, the relationships with third parties, the creation of a fully integrated European seed to consumer offering, our supply chain, compliance with European industry regulation, the Novel Foods Accreditation, various unforeseen events could make this statement no longer valid.

In particular, there is no guarantee that that the merger solidifies both companies position as a leader across the entire supply chain, and that they are in a unique position to produce and supply the highest quality products with the lowest possible costs.

In particular, there is no guarantee that that the merger solidifies both companies position as a leader across the entire supply chain, and that they are in a unique position to produce and supply the highest quality products with the lowest possible costs. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this press release, and Stillcanna does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities.

