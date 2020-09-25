Subscription rights in BioPorto A/S will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 28 September 2020. As of the same date, ISIN DK0011048619 (BIOPOR) will be traded excl. of subscription rights. Last day of trading in existing shares issued by BioPorto is today, 25 September 2020. ISIN: DK0061409208 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: BioPorto T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Proportion: 1:3 Shareholders of shares in BioPorto A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share. 3 subscription rights are required to subscribe for 1 new share at the subscription price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 28 September 2020 - 9 October 2020 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 203628 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook Code: BIOPOR T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / OMX CPH Rights (subscription & bonus)/15 no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code XCSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BioPorto A/S makes a rights issue of up to 66,645,476 new shares each bearing a face value of DKK 1. Subscription price is DKK 1.60 per share of DKK 1. Subscription period: 30 September 2020 - 13 October 2020, both days included. For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=791947