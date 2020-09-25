Bidders will be expected to deploy their tech in real field conditions. Shortlisted entries will be given sites to install solar pumps under India's rural PV scheme.From pv magazine India India's Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has issued a call to manufacturers and developers to participate in the government's scheme to promote innovative solar pump technologies. The applicants will need to submit detailed technical proposals on improved technologies and expected outcomes, while clearly stating which aspects of their technologies are innovative. They will also be expected to include ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...