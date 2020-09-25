With effect from September 28, 2020, the subscription rights in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including October 08, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NICO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014956983 Order book ID: 203890 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from September 28, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NICO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014956991 Order book ID: 203899 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB