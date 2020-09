Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2020) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: TUC) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") appoints Carsten Ringler as the new Head of Investor Relations and Communications. This change is with an immediate effect.

Mr. Ringler / Ringler Consulting and Research GmbH has been working as Manager Investor Relations for Tudor Gold since June 19, 2019.

Carsten Ringler brings 30 years of experience in several capital market areas and worked in management positions at renowned banks. In his most recent position as Managing Director of a German securities trading bank, Mr. Ringler was responsible for the precious metals trading division, compliance and the Advisory of a public fund with a focus on mining stocks.

Tudor Gold further announces the departure of Mr. Catalin Kilofliski, Director Corporate Development and Communication to pursue other opportunities.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold is a precious and base metals explorer with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle, an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which Tudor Gold has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Pretium Resources Inc.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. The Company also has a 100% interest in the Electrum Project, earn in options and 100% interests in other prospective projects located in the Golden Triangle area.

"Walter Storm"

Walter Storm

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Phone: +1 604 559 8092 or +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64630