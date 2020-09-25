Solaria secured a ten-year deal to supply solar power from a 150 MW of generation capacity this week and a Sino-Israeli consortium signed a deal to supply energy from 50 MW of capacity over the same term.From pv magazine Spain. Spanish solar company Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA has signed a 10-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with utility Axpo Iberia which is linked to the electricity supply from a 150 MW solar project Solaria is building in the country, according to a filing by the renewables firm with Spain's National Securities Market Commission. The offtaker is the Iberian subsidiary ...

