China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) was officially opened in Guangzhou on Sept. 23th

This year's CIEF is being held from Sept. 23th to 25th. Held online and offline for the first time, it was attended by many high-level interdisciplinary industry experts and scholars and various technological factor market entities. This year's CIEF showcases more than 3,300 technological projects and products in key strategic emerging industries including AI, automotive technology, new-generation IT, biomedicine, new energy and new materials, and sports technology.

This CIEF invite the participation of international projects from the countries and regions along the Belt and Road such as Israel, Ukraine, and Belarus. In addition, it also gathers 50 projects from CIS member countries including Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as western countries such as Australia, Canada, and Germany. According to statistics, a total of 213 projects from 125 international exhibitors participated in the online exhibition this year, and 100 projects from 12 international exhibitors participated in offline exhibitions.

Mr. Peleg Levi, Israel's Consul General in Guangzhou, said that CIEF is an important platform for Israeli companies to invest in China, and many Israeli companies attach great importance to Guangzhou's role in China. "Guangzhou is one of the core cities of the Greater Bay Area. Israeli enterprises consider that seizing the opportunity of cooperating with Guangzhou is equivalent to seizing the opportunity in the Greater Bay Area." At this year's special "Israel Day" theme event, 50 projects from Israel participated in the exhibition, covering smart mobility and digital agriculture. Regarding the advanced fruit and vegetable postharvest processing and sorting equipment, Eshet Eilon from Israel reached a technical transaction with a Guangzhou company through the CIEF.

As globalization intensifies, the volume of international technology trading is increasing. The flow of professionals, technology, and capital helps promote the rational allocation of factors of production internationally and speed up economic development. By cooperating with international organizations to tap the demands of technology supply and demand parties and their matchmaking, CIEF is committed to promoting the two-way transformation and implementation of domestic and foreign projects, exploring the model for cross-border flow and regional integration of innovative factors such as talents, capital, information, technology, and building an international innovation platform.

