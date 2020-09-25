Acknowledged for 'In the Future' campaign in partnership with The trust The Wall Street Journal, Barron's Group

A custom-content program that brings together outlook from C-level executives on future-focused technologies and their transformational journeys

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has been recognised for its 'In the Future' campaign curated in partnership with The Trust The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and Barron's Group at the corporate influencer at World Media Awards 2020.

The award celebrates creativity and effectiveness of cross platform, cross border, content-driven advertising and the winners provide leading examples of bold and influential strategies engaging international, influential audiences. The award jury comprised of independent international media and content specialists. The 'In The Future' case study illustrates on how Tech Mahindra utilized the platform for enabling dialogues with C-level executive leadership in curating collaborative thought leadership and leveraging the Global Efficacy Index an exclusive customer survey.

"Digital portals and social media platforms have democratised the way we share knowledge. Adoption of new technologies is shaping the way we converse and how we engage," said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra. "Tech Mahindra's 'In the Future' program breaks the clutter by bringing forth perspectives from business leaders from across industries. This award is a great motivation for us to continue leveraging emerging technologies and build innovative platforms to drive thought leadership while enriching customer experience

'In the Future' program offers a dedicated thought leadership platform for industry leaders to share their perspectives and insights on application of transformative technologies. The 'Future Shapers' segment, introduced last year, offers insightful interviews with leading executives on the impact of technology on various themes including global business, commentary on the future of work, transportation, manufacturing, security, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, among others.

"WSJ Barrons Group's Custom Content unit, The Trust, is committed to producing compelling, best-in class thought leadership content in partnership with Tech Mahindra. Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal's relationship with Tech Mahindra has only grown from strength to strength in the last four years and we are thrilled that our partnership was honored by WMA," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones

"Our strategic partnership with WSJ Custom Content team has enabled us to curate an exclusive and innovative thought leadership platform capturing transformational stories and perspectives from some of best leaders in the industry," said Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer Head of Marketing, Tech Mahindra. "The 'In The Future' campaign is a testimony of our alignment of innovative marketing outcomes with real business results. This recognition is a validation of Tech Mahindra's strong brand value and ability to drive conversations across technology transformation themes in collaboration with customers."

As part of the program, Tech Mahindra also launched the Efficacy Index first-of-its-kind by any global enterprise, to provide business leaders with critical insights on next-generation-investment tools. The interactive benchmarking tool based on a research survey of over 400 C-Suite executives carried out by Dow Jones Intelligence in partnership with Tech Mahindra provides business leaders an opportunity to benchmark their digital adoption with industry leaders.

