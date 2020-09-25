Technavio has been monitoring the tequila market in US and it is poised to grow by 60.18 mn L during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. We offer $1000 worth of FREE customization
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bacardi Ltd., Becle SAB de CV, Brown-Forman Corp., Campari America LLC, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, Pernod Ricard SA, Suntory Holdings Ltd., Tequila 512, and William Grant Sons Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fatalities caused due to alcohol-impaired driving might hamper market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts
Tequila Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation
Tequila market in US is segmented as below:
- Product
- Premium tequila
- Super-premium tequila
- Value tequila
- High-end premium tequila
- Distribution Channel
- On-trade
- Off-trade
Tequila Market in US 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The tequila market in US report covers the following areas:
- Tequila market in US Size
- Tequila market in US Trends
- Tequila market in US Industry Analysis
This study identifies growing demand from millennials as one of the prime reasons driving the tequila market growth in US during the next few years.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Tequila market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist tequila market growth in US during the next five years
- Estimation of the tequila market size in US and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the tequila market in US
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tequila market vendors in US
