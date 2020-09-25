AMPERe Inc.: AMPERe Hydrogen Engine to Power SCAPHA Autonomous Flying Vehicle

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Advanced Materials & Propulsion Engineering & Research Inc. ("AMPERe"), an innovative private Canadian technology company focused on bringing to market disruptive technologies announced today its planned launch of the futuristic SCAPHA, Autonomous Flying Vehicle. "SCAPHA will be powered by AMPERe's proprietary and patented hydrogen engine and benefit from an expected market leading power to weight ratio that will represent more than a 500% improvement to the current market offerings," said Wojciech Gaj-Jablonski, Founding President and Chief Technology Officer.

"The SCAPHA is expected to be a leading market participant and deliver superior performance, long range, reliability and safety in the emerging air segment of the Transportation as a Service ("TAAS") market covering urban transit, city to city and utility/delivery applications," said Luke Wolk, Chief Operating Officer.

"The SCAPHA is a natural new product progression to AMPERe's current engines, power generation and UAV products now being sold across international markets through strategic partner companies WPS, ACE and PXS. We plan to launch our SCAPHA prototype in 2021 and continue on plan to full commercialization of production models," added Mr. Wolk, COO. "All AMPERe products are designed to significantly reduce emissions and customer operating costs, and when powered by hydrogen deliver zero GHG emissions."

Mr. Jablonski also announced today that Ms. Katherine Ju has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer for the SCAPHA operating company and she will lead the global company's business operations. Ms. Ju is a highly successful international business executive with experience in Europe, North America, and Asia. Her professional experience covers the automotive, technology and consumer packaged goods sectors. Ms. Ju has an MBA from ESA3 in Paris, France. "We are delighted to welcome Katherine to the team," commented Mr. Jablonski, President. "I am very excited to be joining and leading SCAPHA, and I look forward to bringing the company's incredible advanced technology to market," commented Katherine Ju, CEO.

About AMPERe

Advanced Materials & Propulsion Engineering & Research Inc. ("AMPERe") is an innovative private Canadian technology company focused on global commercialization of the next generation of hydrogen technologies for power generation, transportation, and aviation.

The company holds PCT (global) patents and has received an award from Canada's TD Bank Sustainable Future Lab that is designed to strengthen the company's international IP protection.

AMPERe technology enables products at an end use application to differentiate from their competitive set through superior operating performance, reduced cost (operating and capital) and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions.

AMPERe brings products to a diverse group of international customers through strategic partner companies: WPS, PXS and ACE. The company sells through an international customer dedicated distributorship network covering more than 30 countries as well as making direct sales to key customer accounts in Canada and the United States.

Headquartered in Canada's southwestern Ontario technology triangle provides the company with access to a highly skilled work force to support its continued global growth and synergy between its strategic partner companies.

About SCAPHA

SCAPHA Autonomous Flying Vehicles Inc. (SCAPHA) is a special purpose operating company focused on becoming a market leader in the global VTOL market. The planned development and commercialization of SCAPHA will benefit from leveraging the established infrastructure of AMPERe and related strategic partner companies WPS, PXS and ACE.

About WPS

Woj-Tech Propulsion Systems Inc. (WPS) is AMPERe's engine manufacturing strategic partner company. It is responsible for the last phases of engine commercialization, mainly qualification, certification, and production as well as field deployment. Its mission is to become a globally renowned market leader in engine manufacturing delivering best in class clean technology with zero gas emissions.

About PXS

Power Xtreme Systems Inc. (PXS) is a disruptive drone manufacturing company and a strategic partner company to AMPERe. Leveraging the company's international ultra-light aviation experience, PXS brings to market unmanned aerial vehicles utilizing AMPERe's patented propulsion system manufactured by WPS. PXS has a mission to develop the world's best endurance vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicle at competitive prices, while addressing many of today's marketplace technological shortfalls, mainly range, duration and payload capacity.

About ACE

Advanced Cogeneration Engines Inc. (ACE) is the AMPERe strategic partner company bringing to market disruptive, low cost, clean power generation technologies. ACE has a diverse portfolio of stationary and portable power generators based on clean and efficient engines manufactured by WPS. ACE also offers advanced cogeneration systems that use the company's patented single stroke engine capable of running on liquified natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas (RNG) and hydrogen delivering low to zero carbon electricity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements regarding product commercialization plans, integration with other products, our business plans and strategies, anticipated advantages for global sales, expected cost savings, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements are based on AMPERe's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs, and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, regulatory changes, our ability to manage our strategic relationships, and fluctuations or declines in the performance of our products and solutions. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

For further information, contact:

Luke Wolk, COO

Advanced Materials & Propulsion Engineering & Research Inc.

Tel: +1-647-981-5853

Email: info@ampereinc.ca

Katherine Ju, CEO

SCAPHA Autonomous Flying Vehicles Inc.

Tel: +1-437-972-7789

Email: info@ampereinc.ca

