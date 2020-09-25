uniQure Inc.: uniQure Announces Recommendations from Data Safety Monitoring Board of Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130 for the Treatment of Huntington's Disease

~ Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board Recommends Proceeding with Study Enrollment; No Significant Safety Concerns Observed to Prevent Further Dosing ~

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 25, 2020has met and reviewed 90-day safety data from the first two patients enrolled in the trial. No significant safety concerns were noted to prevent further dosing, and the next two patients are now cleared for enrollment in the study. The Phase I/II study is a double-blind, randomized clinical trial being conducted in the United States. One patient has been treated with AMT-130, and one patient received the imitation surgery.



"We are very pleased with the positive outcome from this first DSMB meeting," said Ricardo Dolmetsch, president of research and development at uniQure. "We will now advance the study and expect to enroll the next two patients as soon as possible."

About the Phase I/II Clinical Trial of AMT-130

The Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease will explore the safety, tolerability, and efficacy signals in 26 patients with early manifest Huntington's disease randomized to treatment with AMT-130 or an imitation(NCT04120493).

AMT-130 is uniQure's first clinical program focusing on the central nervous system (CNS) incorporating its proprietary miQURE platform.

About Huntington's Disease

Huntington's disease is a rare, inherited neurodegenerative disorder that leads to motor symptoms including chorea, and behavioral abnormalities and cognitive decline resulting in progressive physical and mental deterioration. The disease is an autosomal dominant condition with a disease-causing CAG repeat expansion in the first exon of the huntingtin gene that leads to the production and aggregation of abnormal protein in the brain. Despite the clear etiology of Huntington's disease, there are no currently approved therapies to delay the onset or to slow the disease's progression.

About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipelineof proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Forward-Looking Statements

