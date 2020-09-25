SharpSpring, Inc.: SharpSpring Recognized as Sales and Marketing Automation Industry Leader in G2 Crowd Fall 2020 Reports

SharpSpring also notably ranked as industry Leader in 16 performance grids and High Performer on 9 additional grids

GAINESVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP), a leading cloud-based sales and marketing automation platform, today announced that it has been named a Leader in 16 different performance categories on grids in the G2.com Inc. Fall 2020 reports.

SharpSpring has been identified as one of the best products in several categories, including Marketing Automation and CRM, based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world's leading business solutions review website.

"This level of placement - on 16 different G2 grids as a Leader and as a High Performer on 9 other grids - is unprecedented and really speaks to the emphasis we've placed on finding new and innovative ways to help our customers grow their businesses with our comprehensive platform," said SharpSpring Founder & CEO Rick Carlson. "Whether through value-added programs like our free Agency Acceleration Series or our dedication to exceptional customer support, we're focused on showing our partners that we're here for them as we continue to grow and add the products they want and deserve to our platform."

G2's competitive grids divide category winners into four quadrants: Contenders, Niche, High Performers, and Leaders-which is the most exclusive quadrant. Satisfaction scores are based on data from real users' reviews, and the market presence score is based on vendor size, data from more than 10 social sources to indicate the product's market share, and social impact.

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users," said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer, G2. "We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world."

SharpSpring achieved Leader on the following reports:

Marketing Automation Grid Report

Mid-Market Marketing Automation Grid

Small-Business Marketing Automation Grid

Marketing Automation Momentum Grid Report

CRM Grid

Small-Business CRM Grid

Attribution Grid

Visitor Identification Grid

Small-Business Sales Analytics Grid

Landing Page Builders Grid

Small-Business Landing Page Builders Grid

Customer Journey Analytics Grid

Small-Business Customer Journey Analytics Grid

Customer Journey Analytics Momentum Grid

Online Form Builder Grid

Small-Business Online Form Builder Grid

Also notably, SharpSpring ranked as a High Performer on grids in the categories of CRM, Social Media Management, Marketing Analytics, Sales Analytics, Landing Page Builders, and Email Template Builder.

More than 90 percent of users rated SharpSpring at a level of at least four stars out of a possible five. Additionally, SharpSpring outranked competitors like HubSpot, Act-On, Pardot, and Marketo in the indexes for Relationship, Implementation, and Results. These rankings take into account ranking data on ease of doing business, quality of support, and likelihood to recommend.

Currently, more than 8,500 businesses and approximately 2,000 digital marketing agencies are using SharpSpring to improve their marketing and sales. Here is a sampling of customer comments:

"SharpSpring is one the best marketing automation platforms. It's [sic] capabilities make it easy to integrate forms to your website, capture leads and build reports. The support team is top notch - it is very responsive and thorough. The technicians are always friendly, professional and always provide clear instructions and solutions. I can always count on the support technicians to help!" Brianna F.

"SharpSpring gives you a solid set of tools that all communicate with each other flawlessly and for an exceptional value. It's a sophisticated tool with a lot of depth, but the certifications, demos, videos, tools, and customer service all make it very easy to use. Just when I think I've figured out the edge of the depth on the tool, I realize there's another level." Josh A.

"The support is stellar. They follow up in a timely fashion and go well beyond what normal support would be. It never ceases to amaze me - professional, friendly, knowledgeable. It's everything you'd want in a support team. You can't beat the price, especially for the features that you get. Plus, SharpSpring's commitment to growth means the tools will just keep getting better." Chuck S.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.

Company Contact:

Aaron Jackson

Interim Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 352-448-0967

Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Tom Colton

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

SOURCE: SharpSpring, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607757/SharpSpring-Recognized-as-Sales-and-Marketing-Automation-Industry-Leader-in-G2-Crowd-Fall-2020-Reports