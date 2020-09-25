Novartis Pharma is the Best Pharmaceutical Company in the 2020 Pharma Trend Ranking. Janssen-Cilag and GlaxoSmithKline take second and third place, followed by Amgen and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

The ranking of the "Best Pharmaceutical Companies in Germany" has been established. It comprises the 10 most sustainable and innovative companies in the categories "researching global sales leaders" and "SMEs and international companies". Furthermore, the three winners of the "Golden Tablet" award were announced: Infectopharm, Jenapharm and Janssen-Cilag. Another eight winners were pleased to receive the award "The Most Innovative Product". The awards are granted on the basis of votes cast by physicians, pharmacists and patients in the framework of the Pharma Trend market research. The publication of the rankings and the announcement of the discipline-specific awards took place for the 21st time during the Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award on September 15, 2020. The event was held once more under the patronage of the Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Care, Melanie Huml.

The ranking and awards are based on the market research Pharma Trend, which is conducted annually on behalf of the PharmaBarometer journal. The survey has been carried out since 2000 among German physicians in the Rx category. It was expanded by the categories OTC and Orphan Drugs in 2018 and Specialty Care in 2019. With the expansion of Pharma Trend, the pharmaceutical companies are evaluated in terms of their innovativeness and sustainability by their most important stakeholders physicians, pharmacists and patients. This year, 800 physicians among them allergists, general practitioners, gastroenterologists, gynaecologists, oncologists/haematologists, paediatricians, pain therapists and urologists as well as 100 pharmacists and 600 patients participated in the online survey.

Ranking of the "Best Pharmaceutical Companies" 2020

The Pharma Trend ranking of the "Best Pharmaceutical Companies" 2020 comprises a total of 17 pharmaceutical firms in the category "researching global sales leaders". The ranking reflects the evaluations submitted by the physicians and pharmacists regarding the companies' quality of marketing, sales, products, service and management, as well as their innovativeness, profitability, transparency, responsibility, ethical conduct and business success. The table below shows the ranking of the top 10 "Best Pharmaceutical Companies" in Germany among the researching global sales leaders.

Top 10 2020 Trend Rank 2019 Company 1 2 Novartis Pharma 2 4 Janssen-Cilag 3 6 GlaxoSmithKline 4 10 Amgen 5 5 Bristol-Myers Squibb 6 3 Roche Pharma 7 1 Bayer Vital Jenapharm 8 12 Novo Nordisk 9 11 Sanofi 10 13 Pfizer

The Winners of the "Golden Tablet" Award

More than 40 pharmaceutical companies have received the "Golden Tablet" award since 2000. The award acknowledges the companies' product quality, their R&D efforts and the size and innovativeness of their product pipeline. This year the following companies were distinguished by the respective specialist practitioners:

InfectoPharm (paediatricians)

Janssen-Cilag (urologists)

Jenapharm (gynaecologists)

The Winners of the "Most Innovative Product" Award

Among 60 finalists, eight companies received one of the "Most Innovative Product" awards. The award reflects the innovativeness and the therapeutic benefits of the distinguished product.

The 2020 awards in the Rx category (prescription drugs) were presented to Erleada (prostate cancer) by Janssen-Cilag, Kyleena (intrauterine device) by Jenapharm, Moventig (opioid-induced obstipation) by Kyowa Kirin, Slenyto (autism spectrum disorder) by InfectoPharm and Stelara (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis) by Janssen-Cilag. The award in the orphan drugs category (treatment of rare diseases) went to Takhzyro (hereditary angioedema) by Takeda. The pharmacists' votes in the OTC category (non-prescription drugs) favoured Thomapyrin TENSION DUO (headache) by Sanofi and spermidineLIFE (autophagy activation) by InfectoPharm.

The first digital awards ceremony

The 21st Pharma Trend Image Innovation Award Ceremony was held under the patronage of Melanie Huml, Bavarian State Ministry of Health and Care. The ceremony was hosted by Johanna Jung, owner of JJ Sustainability Consulting. Due to the corona pandemic, this year's ceremony was recorded in a studio and broadcast by video stream.

