Exasol made solid progress in H120, growing annual recurring revenue (ARR) by 18% half-on-half and 30% year-on-year. Overall revenue declined 8% year-on-year as the number of perpetual licences signed fell, in line with the company's strategy to focus on subscription licensing. Cash proceeds from the recent IPO contributed to the €40m net cash position at the end of H120, providing more than adequate funding to support the growth of the company until it reaches cash flow profitability.

