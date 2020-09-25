The proportion of German electricity generated from renewables is five percentage points higher already than it was in the first nine months of last year.From pv magazine Germany. Germany has seen almost 48% of its gross electricity consumption provided from renewable energy thus far this year, up from 43% in the first nine months of last year. The figures are contained in preliminary calculations by Baden-Württemberg-based solar and hydrogen research institute the Zentrum für Sonnenenergie und Wasserstoff-Forschung (ZSW) and energy and water industry body the Bundesverband der Energie und Wasserwirtschaft ...

