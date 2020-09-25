New cadmium telluride solar panels are now available for applications on tall buildings in urban environments. Their efficiency ranges from 15.3% to 18.2%, with 110 W to 450 W of power output.Canada's Elemex started offering new cadmium telluride (CdTe) solar panels this week for applications in PV facades. The architectural facade specialist said the modules feature its proprietary unity attachment technology. "Solstex is ideal for tall buildings in urban environments where the footprint is minimized and the roofs are small," said Hugh Lowry, Elemex special projects engineer. "At just 3.5 pounds ...

