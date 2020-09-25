The Chinese-Canadian manufacturer acknowledged the latest legal filing, which it said will be instituted next month.Solar module manufacturer Canadian Solar has released a short statement in response to the new patent lawsuit filed against it by U.S. rival Solaria at the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) a week ago. "The ITC investigation is expected to be instituted next month," said Canadian Solar, adding: "Asserting the same family of patents against the same limited number of products (HiDM and HiDM5) in a different forum does not make Solaria's claims any less flawed." The Chinese-Canadian ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...