OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Solution Inc. Ranked 112th on The Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

EDONMONTON, AB / ACCESSIWRE / September 25, 2020 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF) is pleased to announce it placed No. 112 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. OneSoft earned its spot with three-year growth of 434%.

"This achievement reflects our team's strong dedication to developing cloud-based machine learning and data science solutions to help oil and gas pipeline operators achieve their industry objective of zero pipeline failures," said CEO Dwayne Kushniruk. "To further advance this common vision of protecting communities, industry workers, and the environment from pipeline failures, we established our Innovation Lab to expand our software platform's functionality via the ingestion of disparate data sets from different industry sources. We strongly believe that it is the integration and analytics of multiple datasets that will achieve zero pipeline failures, rather than the capability of a sole technology advancement. We'd like to thank Report on Business, our customers our employees and our shareholders for their continued support."

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Canada Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

