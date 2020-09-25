Strattner Financial Group: Strattner Capital Management Ltd. Signs Agreement with UK Based FCA Regulatory Hosting Provider Vantage Ventures to Launch Full-Service Brokerage Business

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Strattner Financial Group also known as Strattners (OTC PINK:SCNG) announces that its UK based subsidiary Strattner Capital Management Ltd. will be launching a London presence under the regulatory hosting platform of Vantage Ventures.

The London launch and associated planned FCA registration under Vantage Ventures will enable Strattner Capital Management to offer bespoke corporate finance advisory, advice and arranging services catered to the needs of professional and sophisticated clients that invest in stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Strattner Capital Management will also provide a full-service advisory service to select clientele based in UK and Europe with exposure to liquid and illiquid alternative assets classes such as credit and the increasing convertibles market including convertible debt, bonds and notes.

Chief Executive Officer Timo Strattner says: "When we speak to potential clients and fund managers, we recognize their requirements when it comes to convertibles and other alternative asset classes, especially unrated convertible bonds, debt and notes - which are often overlooked by discount and prime brokers due to the complexity of some of these transactions. Our specialist team has the expertise needed and we are excited to offer value added services in this space and working with our UK, European and global partners"

Managing Director of Vantage Ventures, Noah Jamal commented "Despite the Brexit uncertainty and the inherent challenges of COVID; it is a real pleasure to be working with Timo and the Strattner team. The value of Strattners having a London presence and the deal flow that goes with it will undoubtedly be welcomed, particularly at of uncertainty where investors prefer liquidity".

About Strattners

Strattner Group Corp. also known as Strattners is a publicly traded small-cap conglomerate and parent company of the Strattner portfolio of brands and subsidiaries.

About Vantage Ventures

Headquartered on London, UK - Vantage Ventures, together with Vantage Point Capital are a specialist FCA regulatory hosting and AIFM platform working with clients globally in creating a UK regulated presence ranging from Corporate Finance Advisory, Private Equity and AIFM fund hosting services.

IR Contact:

Strattner Financial Group

investor.Relations@strattners.com

press@strattners.com

+1 (917) 210-1062

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, to be materially different from the statements made herein.

SOURCE: Strattner Financial Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607800/Strattner-Capital-Management-Ltd-Signs-Agreement-with-UK-Based-FCA-Regulatory-Hosting-Provider-Vantage-Ventures-to-Launch-Full-Service-Brokerage-Business