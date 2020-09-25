Greg S. Morganroth, MD Joins Focus Financial Partners Board of Directors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Greg S. Morganroth, MD, the Chief Executive Officer and founder of the California Skin Institute and a nationally recognized dermatologic surgeon, has been elected to Focus' board of directors and will serve on its audit and risk committee.

Dr. Morganroth started the California Skin Institute as a solo dermatologic surgery practice in 2007. Since that time, he has built it into the largest private practice dermatology group in California, in part through over 50 acquisitions of outstanding dermatology and cosmetic surgery practices. The California Skin Institute now consists of approximately 40 offices and 400 employees throughout California.

"Greg is a successful entrepreneur, business leader and medical professional," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "We are proud to have someone with these talents and perspectives joining our Board at this time. In getting to know Greg, I have been struck by the many parallels between his development of the California Skin Institute and the Focus story, and we look forward to learning and benefiting from his contributions as we continue on our journey."

Dr. Morganroth graduated with a B.S from the University of Michigan and an M.D. from the University of Michigan School of Medicine. He completed his internship at the University of Pennsylvania, a dermatology residency at Yale University and a Mohs laser and dermatologic surgery fellowship at the Skin and Mohs Surgery Center at the Baptist Medical Center.

