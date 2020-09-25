CIBT Education Group Inc.: CIBT Places No. 334 on the Globe and Mail's Second-Annual Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSX:MBA)(OTCQX:MBAIF) ("CIBT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it placed No. 334 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CIBT earned its spot with a three-year growth of 97%.

"We are honored to be named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail," commented Toby Chu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CIBT. "During the past five years, our education services offered through Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903) and Sprott Shaw Language College have been growing steadily. In addition to our education services, we provide student accommodations and related services under the Global Education City® and GEC® brands. GEC® offers accommodation services to students coming to study in Metro Vancouver, from both domestic and international locations. Our facilities provide a safe, clean and convenient home for students and residents alike. By supplying our accommodation services to 72 schools from 77 countries, our real-estate-related incomes propelled our revenue and profits simultaneously. We thank our staff who work diligently at our education and real-estate subsidiaries for their wholehearted efforts in making our company a Canadian success story."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine-out now-and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About CIBT Education Group:

CIBT Education Group Inc. is one of the largest education, and student housing investment companies in Canada focused on the domestic and the global education market since 1994. CIBT owns business and language colleges, student-centric rental apartments, recruitment centres and corporate offices at 45 locations in Canada and abroad. Its education subsidiaries include Sprott Shaw College (established in 1903), Sprott Shaw Language College, Vancouver International College and CIBT School of Business. Through these schools, CIBT offers over 150 educational programs in healthcare, business management, e-commerce, hotel management and language training. The total annual enrollment for the group exceeds 12,000 students. CIBT owns Global Education City Holdings Inc. ("Global Holdings"), an investment holding and development Company focused on education-related real estate such as student-centric rental apartments, hotels and education super-centres. Global Holdings, under the GEC® brand, provides accommodation service to 72 schools in Metro Vancouver, serving 1,500 students from 77 countries. The total portfolio and development budget under the GEC® brand exceeds C$1.4 billion. CIBT also owns Global Education Alliance ("GEA") and Irix Design Group ("Irix Design"). GEA recruits international students on behalf of many elite kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, colleges and universities in North America. Irix Design is a leading design and advertising company based in Vancouver, Canada. Visit us online and watch our corporate video at www.cibt.net.

