Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. Enters Into Additional LOI

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Strategic Asset Leasing Inc. (OTC PINK:LEAS), the Company, is pleased to announce a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire a cannabis industry banking platform.

The system boasts being the only true banking solution for the cannabis industry. Compliant cannabis companies can sign up for conventional banking loans through a AMS and BSL certified secure application system. The platform is able to facilitate real bank loans and merchant services to qualified cannabis companies.

The platform, which is in its beta phase already, has 5 participating and insured banks signed on to review applications. Qualified cannabis companies joining during the beta phase are being pre-qualified as trusted partners.

Upon acquisition, Strategic will participate in finishing the platform's credit card services, currently under development, and complete final roll out of the full system and apps. Strategic will be providing links to the company's already launched website as well as its promotional Vimeo video immediately upon execution of a final agreement. The Company expects the acquisition to close within 2 weeks.

Stated CEO, Jason Tucker: "Having extensive background in the FinTech industry, I can confidently say this is the best financial services to the cannabis industry platforms I have ever seen. I'm very excited to have this acquisition in the Strategic portfolio and to bring this service to the cannabis market."

About Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.:

LEAS is focused on leveraging technology assets with a focus on the FinTech Industry and Internet of Things (IoT). These are rapidly growing sectors where Strategic will be developing and licensing technologies that will help companies penetrate these markets, increasing shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

CONTACT:

info@strategicassetleasing.net

SOURCE: Strategic Asset Leasing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/607782/Strategic-Asset-Leasing-Inc-Enters-Into-Additional-LOI