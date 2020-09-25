Nomination Committee of AB SKF for the Annual General Meeting 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with a resolution taken at the Annual General Meeting of AB SKF on 26 March 2020, this is to announce, due to changes of the four largest shareholders by number of votes, the representatives who, together with the Chairman of the Board, constitute the Nomination Committee in preparation of the Annual General Meeting 2021.

Representatives:

Marcus Wallenberg, FAM

Anders Jonsson, Skandia

Anders Algotsson, AFA Försäkring

Evert Carlsson, Swedbank Robur Fonder

The Annual General Meeting of AB SKF will be held in Gothenburg on Thursday, 25 March, 2021.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals on members of the AB SKF Board, Board Chairman, Board fees, auditor, audit fees, Chairman of the Annual General Meeting 2021 or amendments to the instruction for the Nomination Committee, may, at the latest two months before the Annual General Meeting 2021, contact the Chairman of the Board of AB SKF on e-mail: chairman@skf.com

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Theo Kjellberg, Director, Press Relations

tel: 46 31 337 6576, mobile: 46 725-776576, e-mail: theo.kjellberg@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Patrik Stenberg, Head of Investor Relations

Patrik Stenberg, 46 31-337 2104; 46 705-472 104; patrik.stenberg@skf.com

