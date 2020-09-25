AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration and education technology solutions, announces the launch of two enterprise grade Auto Tracking PTZ (Pan/Tilt/Zoom) cameras.

The PTC310H and PTC310U AI Auto Tracking PTZ cameras are powerful and reliable Pro AV cameras. Featuring 12X optical zoom lens and 4K resolution with a Sony sensor, these new cameras combine with hybrid auto tracking and smooth PTZ functions for broadcasting, streaming, or recording.

Joining the AVer Professional PTZ camera family, these new models feature AVer's most advanced AI tool yet Human Detection. This highly accurate processing function enables the cameras to easily detect and capture human forms and moving objects in seconds.

This series also feature AVer-designed AI functions like Presenter Mode and Zone Mode auto tracking. In Presenter Mode the camera stays locked on its target, even if other people or objects get in the way. This gives presenters the flexibility to leave the stage and interact with the audience whilst being continuously tracked.

Additional functionality is available with Zone Mode, which enhances the cameras' ability to capture content on multiple displays, with up to four Content Zones to capture the content on display rather than the presenter's movements.

The user can adjust the shooting angle and initiate precise tracking of each of these cameras, redirecting in an instant. This advanced feature is easy for anyone to operate via both remote control and intuitive web UI.

"In the current climate with restricted travel and face to face meetings, video conferencing is becoming ever more important. With incredible performance, backed by AVer's Artificial Intelligence and a three-year warranty, these are the perfect cameras for high quality video capture and conferencing in business, education or even sports and gaming environments," said Rene Buhay, AVer Europe Vice President of Sales Marketing.

AVer PTC310H: MSRP: £2199 ex VAT

AVer PTC310U (with 3G-SDI capability): MSRP £2499 ex VAT

