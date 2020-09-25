FinLab posted a strong NAV total return in H120 (+9.5%), driven by the solid share price performance of its only listed holding, Heliad Equity Partners (HEP). Moreover, HEP's partial exit from online broker flatex announced in July 2020 increases the likelihood of a higher management fee and potentially a performance fee in 2021 to be charged by Heliad Management, which is fully owned by FinLab. Meanwhile, FinLab's portfolio holding Authada attracted a new investor, Italian-listed TMT company Tinexta.

