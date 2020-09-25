CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with a New Store in California

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops, and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / CPR Cell Phone Repair is pleased to announce a new franchise location joining its growing network of mobile repair stores. The franchise congratulates Jayvir Patel on opening his fourth CPR store, CPR Cell Phone Repair Watsonville.

"On behalf of the corporate team, CPR is eager to expand services with Jayvir to offer the best repair solutions to the Watsonville community," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations at CPR Cell Phone Repair, of the new store opening. "Having years of experience in tech support, we're confident in Jayvir's ability to deliver an all-around efficient repair experience."

Watsonville is located in Santa Cruz County. Lying along California's central coast, the city offers visitors and residents numerous outdoor amenities, including agriculture attractions, local beaches, wine tours, and hiking trails. The county is also a leader in environmental sustainability. CPR Watsonville is on South Green Valley Road, across from Jack in the Box.

"I'm proud to offer affordable repair options to another California community. I've gained an immeasurable amount of experience running my other three locations, and I look forward to expanding this franchise with the help of my team members," said store owner, Jayvir.

Jayvir is a proud member of his community and enjoys taking part in growing and improving the area. He's lived in the Monterey Bay area his whole life and grew up with a passion for technology. Throughout his career, he's launched two technology companies and currently manages three other CPR locations.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Watsonville is located at:

1056 S Green Valley Rd

Watsonville, CA 95076

Please contact the store at 831-851-1234 or via email: repairs@cpr-watsonville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/watsonville-ca/

Jayvir's other store, CPR Salinas North, is located at:

1690 N. Main St C

Salinas , CA 93906

Jayvir's other store, CPR Salinas South, is located at:

729 S Main St

Salinas, CA 93901

Jayvir's other store, CPR Salinas East, is located at:

454 East Alisal St

Salinas, CA 93905

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest-growing mobile repair franchise in North America and operates over 850 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. In 2020, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 for the fifth consecutive year. Additionally, CPR was ranked in the top 50 of the list and placed second in the Electronics Repairs and Sales franchise business category. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

Contact:

Mark Sweeterman

msweeterman@merrymtg.com

216-647-0645 x 617

