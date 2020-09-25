Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

25 September 2020

Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 25 September 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 130,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 433.7691p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 22,671,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 172,994,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.