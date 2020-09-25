DJ Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: New Majority Shareholder of Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.

Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Amatheon Agri Holding N.V.: New Majority Shareholder of Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. 25-Sep-2020 / 18:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad Hoc Announcement New Majority Shareholder of Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. (the "Company"), the Euronext listed agribusiness and farming group, announces a new shareholder structure as of 25 September 2020. The Company's Supervisory Board was today informed that Montrachet Investments SA has taken over 74% of the existing shares in the Company. In addition, Montrachet Investments SA informed the Company about its intention to be adequately represented on the Company's supervisory board and its intention to further develop the Company's business. The Management Board Berlin, Germany, 25 September 2020 * * * For further information please see the Group's website www.amatheon-agri.com [1]. All communications to the Group or the Management Board in connection with the foregoing must be addressed as follows: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Friedrichstrasse 95, 10117 Berlin, Germany Tel: +49 30 53 000 90 04 Fax: +49 30 53 000 90 20 email: m.barron@amatheon-agri.com This press release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Any forward-looking statements reflect the current view of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Group's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Each of the Group and its advisors and their respective affiliates expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update, review or revise any forward-looking statement contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. None of the Group's advisors or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to the Group, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. Regulatory filing PDF file File: New Majority Shareholder of Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. [2] Language: English Company: Amatheon Agri Holding N.V. Friedrichstrasse 95 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9023 Fax: +49 (0)30 5 3000 9020 E-mail: info@amatheon-agri.com Internet: www.amatheon-agri.com ISIN: NL0010273694 Euronext Ticker: MLAAH AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1136969 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1136969 25-Sep-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5d06fda943c635629dbbb06952734d14&application_id=1136969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=49874994f582d86d4798733cbd4789a4&application_id=1136969&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

