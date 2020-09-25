Anzeige
Freitag, 25.09.2020
Zwei Bilder sagen mehr als 2.000 Worte! Auf den Spuren einer "Ruckzuck-Milliardenbewertung"!?
WKN: A2JH5S ISIN: FR0013326246 Ticker-Symbol: 1BR1 
25.09.20
19:18 Uhr
30,220 Euro
-0,120
-0,40 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2020 | 20:05
100 Leser
WFD Unibail-Rodamco N.V.: HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

Amsterdam, September 25, 2020

Press Release

HALF-YEAR RESULTS 2020: UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD N.V.

On September 25, 2020, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield N.V. ("URW NV") announced its 2020 half-year results and released its consolidated interim financial statements for the period ending June 30, 2020, which can be found on: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors/press-releases (https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors/press-releases) and as an attachment to this press release.

URW NV and its consolidated entities, together with Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE ("URW SE") and its consolidated entities, form Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield ("URW"). URW SE consolidates URW NV and its controlled undertakings, and its 2020 half-year results represent a comprehensive overview of URW, and is available on: https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results (https://www.urw.com/en/investors/financial-information/financial-results)


For further information, please contact:

Investor RelationsMedia Relations
Samuel Warwood Tiphaine Bannelier-Sudérie
Maarten OtteTiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com (mailto:Tiphaine.Bannelier-Suderie@urw.com)
+31 20 658 26 25
maarten.otte@urw.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors (https://www.urw-nv.com/en/investors)

Attachment

  • URW NV H1-2020 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dbb44dec-239e-46a4-9694-64d102aaf4f1)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
