OCM Donates Care Packages to Healthcare Heroes

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, OCM distributed 1,500 care packages to frontline healthcare workers

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / On Campus Marketing, or OCM, is proud to do their part to show support and appreciation for heroes on the frontline throughout the pandemic. OCM recently donated 1,500 individually boxed "Thank You" care packages to hospitals across the U.S. for distribution to healthcare workers.

Since 1981, OCM has been making shopping for college essentials easy and affordable. To date, the organization has helped over six million families and has been endorsed by over 900 colleges in the U.S. OCM has become "the trusted source for all things college."

The care packages were distributed to healthcare workers as part of a send one, donate one program. The packages consisted of several items, including snacks, coffee, hand sanitizer, and more.

As part of the program, for every package ordered, OCM donated one to a hospital in a COVID-19 hot spot and also provided 25% off of all care packages sold.

The donations were as follows: 300 packages to NYP/Columbia University Irving Medical Center, 300 packages to Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, 300 packages to UCLA health, 300 packages to Penn Medicine, 200 packages to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, and 100 packages to Chambersburg Hospital.

"We are happy to support our heroes in healthcare as they save lives and battle the pandemic. We must thank them for the huge sacrifices they have made," says Dawn Robertson, CEO of OCM.

About OCM

Founded in 1981, On Campus Marketing (OCM) is known as the leading one-stop-shop for college essentials, officially approved by over 900 colleges and 1,500 campus organizations across the United States. OCM is also a leader in university fundraising programs, as they provide annual scholarships and donate a portion from every OCM purchase back to those 900+ colleges to support their campus life and housing programs. Now, almost 40 years since the organization was launched, OCM has made the college experience easier and more affordable for over six million families and counting.

