Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.09.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 645 internationalen Medien
Zwei Bilder sagen mehr als 2.000 Worte! Auf den Spuren einer "Ruckzuck-Milliardenbewertung"!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PX0Y ISIN: CA25552L2012 Ticker-Symbol: 2YCA 
Frankfurt
25.09.20
08:00 Uhr
0,125 Euro
+0,007
+5,93 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DIXIE GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DIXIE GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1320,16421:20
0,1300,16620:47
ACCESSWIRE
25.09.2020 | 21:20
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dixie Gold Inc. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 / Dixie Gold Inc. (TSX-V:DG)(FWB:2YCA) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation) reports that all matters put forth to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved at its annual shareholder meeting held earlier today, September 25, 2020.

Shares representing 25.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Corporation were cast at the meeting either in-person or by proxy.

Approval particulars were as follows:

Item 1) Fixing the Number of Directors

Fixing the number of directors at three (3):

For:

5,932,293

99.16%

Withheld:

50,404

0.84%

Total:

5,982,697

100%

Item 2) Election of Directors

Nominees

Number of Votes

For

% of Votes

Cast

Number of Votes

Withheld

% of Votes

Cast

Ryan Kalt

5,888,344

98.42

94,353

1.58

Brian Hearst

5,934,018

99.19

48,679

0.81

Eugene Hodgson

5,932,260

99.16

50,437

0.84

Item 3) Appointment of Auditor

For:

6,567,270

98.52%

Withheld:

98,548

1.48%

Total:

6,665,818

100%

Item 4) Approval of Stock Option Plan

For:

5,860,806

97.96%

Against:

121,891

2.04%

Total:

5,982,697

100%

Dixie Gold has 25,737,188 common shares issued and outstanding. The Corporation has no warrants outstanding.

For further information on Dixie Gold and its regulatory filings, please review the Corporation's profile at www.SEDAR.com.

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV:DG) is a publicly-traded exploration company involved in a diverse portfolio of exploration projects in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Signed,

Ryan Kalt
Chief Executive Officer
Dixie Gold Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Info:

Ryan Kalt
Chief Executive Officer
Dixie Gold Inc.
E. info@dixiegold.ca
W. www.dixiegold.ca



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/607875/Dixie-Gold-Inc-Announces-Annual-Shareholder-Meeting-Results

DIXIE GOLD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.