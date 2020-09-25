Binovi Technologies Corp.: Binovi Congratulates the Dallas Stars on Their National Hockey League (NHL) Western Conference Championship

TORONTO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 25, 2020 /Binovi Technologies Corp., (Binovi) (TSX-V:VISN)(OTCQB:BNVIF) wishes to congratulate the National Hockey League's (NHL) Dallas Stars on their Western Conference Championship and berth in the Stanley Cup Finals. The Stars last made the finals in 2000, and last won the championship in 1999.

The Stanley Cup has often been called the "hardest trophy to win" in professional sports, and the hard work and sacrifice that go into getting a team to such a high level is often overlooked. The players on the ice are one thing, but the support their teams put behind them -from coaching, to trainers, and support staff- is another beast entirely.

"We've been following the Stars closely during their playoff run and have been amazed by the team's skill and determination. We look forward to reviewing their scores and results to see how vision training can impact performance at such a high level. Best of luck team in their upcoming games!" said Adam Cegielski, Binovi Technologies CEO

As part of their quest for the cup, the Dallas Stars have added Binovi vision training to their training programs, with the goal of improving the vision performance - and overall human performance- of every member of the team from the net forward. We are proud to support the Dallas Stars players and training staff in their goals and wish the team all the best in this year's championship series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

About Binovi Technologies Corp.

Binovi is a best-in-class neuro-visual performance platform designed to test, analyze, track, and report on individual cognitive performance. Binovi combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and unique data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 Students, Vision Care Specialists, and Sports Performance testing and training. Designed for vision optimization and the enhancement of skills related to cognitive performance, Binovi provides measurable results in less time, and with less effort. Binovi is currently used in over 1,500 locations across 20 countries.

Terry Booth

Executive Chairman

Adam Cegielski

Founder | CEO

Tania Archer

Head - Global Marketing | Strategic Partnerships

